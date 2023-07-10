Veerraju appointed member of BJP national executive committee   

July 10, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP former Andhra Pradesh unit Somu Veerraju has been appointed as a member of the party’s national executive committee. He is among the ten leaders who have been inducted into the national executive, according to a press release.

Mr. Veerraju’s three-year term as BJP State president expired recently. Daggubati Purandeswari has been appojnted to the post now.

Mr. Veerraju has served the party as its national executive committee member for seven years from 2013 to 2020.

