Veerabhadra Swamy is Deputy Speaker of Assembly

Senior legislator from the Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Soon after his unanimous election, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers and former Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi and TDP floor leader K. Atchannaidu congratulated him and led him to the podium and the Speaker’s chair.

Lauding the qualities of Mr. Swamy, who has been a party loyalist since its inception, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mr. Swamy and said that his government was committed to the concept of social justice system.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that Mr. Swamy had been elected to Legislative Assembly twice, in 2009 and 2019, and served people with commitment.

The Chief Minister also said that Mr. Raghupathi had conducted the proceedings with dignity and that rotation of leadership positions would give equal opportunities to all sections of the society. The elevation of Mr. Swamy would also ensure balance of social equality.

The newly elected Deputy Speaker thanked the Chief Minister and the members for electing him unanimously and said that he will give his best to maintain the decorum of the House and sought the cooperation of members.