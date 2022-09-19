Veerabhadra Swamy is Deputy Speaker of Assembly

Elevation of Swamy ensures balance of social equality, says Jagan

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
September 19, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior legislator from the Vizianagaram Assembly constituency Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Soon after his unanimous election, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by Cabinet Ministers and former Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi and TDP floor leader K. Atchannaidu congratulated him and led him to the podium and  the Speaker’s chair. 

Lauding the qualities of Mr. Swamy, who has been a party loyalist since its inception, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mr. Swamy and said that his government was committed to the concept of social justice system. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that Mr. Swamy had been elected to Legislative Assembly twice, in 2009 and 2019, and served people with commitment. 

The Chief Minister also said that Mr. Raghupathi had conducted the proceedings with dignity and that rotation of leadership positions would give equal opportunities to all sections of the society. The elevation of Mr. Swamy would also ensure balance of social equality. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The newly elected Deputy Speaker thanked the Chief Minister and the members for electing him unanimously and said that he will give his best to maintain the decorum of the House and sought the cooperation of members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app