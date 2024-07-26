Veer Naris honoured on Kargil Vijay Diwas at Tirupati

Commemorating the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Tirupati group honoured three war widows, Veer Naris, here on Friday, July 26.

NCC Group Commander Colonel Yogesh Dungrakoti recalled the pain and suffering undergone by the war widows after the loss of their partners. Mr. Dungrakoti first felicitated Ms. Esther, wife of late Sepoy Ponnaiah of 1st Madras Regiment, who was martyred on 20 November 1962 at the battle of Bomdilla (Arunachal Pradesh) during the Indo-China War of 1962.

Similarly, Ms. Saraswati, wife of late Lance Naik Kannaiah of 2nd Madras Regiment who laid down his life on 22 September 1965 in the Indo-Pak war in the Khem Karan Sector (Punjab) was also honoured with a memento.

Ms. Ramanamma, wife of Naik Jollu Reddeppa Reddy of the 19th Madras Regiment who attained martyrdom on 20 October 1988 during his deployment with the Indian Peace Keeping Forces (IPKF) fighting the LTTE militants in Sri Lanka, was also felicitated.

“This gesture is meant to reassure the nation and the families that the Armed Forces acknowledges and continues to remember with gratitude the sacrifice of our martyrs”, Mr. Dungrakoti announced.

Officer Commanding Col. Prakash Kumar N also took part. A horse show by the cadets of the 2 (A) R&V regiment and 29 (A) battalion stood out as an attraction.

