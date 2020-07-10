Vedika underlines need to strengthen healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic situation has exposed the weaknesses and failures of not only the healthcare system in the country but also the shortage in areas like drugs, vaccines and infrastructure. This must be an eye-opener for the government.
In a letter to Jairam Ramesh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) general secretary T. Kameswara Rao and president M.V. Ramanayya underlined the need to strengthen the healthcare delivery system in the country. They appealed to him to go through the issues raised in the letter and discuss them in the committee and make suggestions accordingly. Apart from raising the budget for health, the government should also strengthen the existing institutions and introduce provisions to encourage the youth to work in the areas of research and technology for new innovations. There is a need to establish pharma and vaccine development in the public sector to tackle the future pandemics and epidemics. The government must allocate sufficient budget to revive and restart the public sector units.
The PAV leaders underlined the need to strengthen the disease surveillance system, develop new technologies to provide access to the people on nutrition and early childhood care, safe drinking water and proper sanitisation. The government has to ensure transparency, reliability and scientific clinical trial protocols for development of vaccines and drugs for treatment. It must ensure building of infectious diseases hospital in every district headquarters to tackle and take care the present and future pandemics.
