Vedika calls for defeating BJP in general elections

January 12, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

Bharata Rajyanga Hakkula Parirakshana Vedika has called for the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in general elections. Alleging that the ruling BJP was abusing the Central agencies and institutions like Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to stifle the voice of Opposition and critics, the Vedika said that the Modi government has subverted the Indian Constitution.

Vedika convener and former Minister Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) national president Rakesh Tikait, CPI national leader Azeez Pasha, Congress leader J.D. Seelam, film producer Tammareddi Bharadwaja, All India Kisan Sabha national president Ravula Venkaiah, Jai Bharat National Party president Lakshmi Narayana, AITUC leader Waheeda Nizam, Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Committee leader Chalasani Srinivas and others spoke.

Alleging that the Union government was pursuing capitalistic policies, Mr. Tikait stressed on the need for waging a united fight against the BJP. The land acquisition and privatisation of public sector companies such as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), were harmful, he said. Taking inspiration from the farmers’ protest against three farm laws, it was necessary to launch a second edition of nationwide protest against the ‘anti-constitutional and ‘anti-people’ policies demanding that the Union government desist from pro-corporate policies, Mr.Tikait said. It was also necessary to enact MSP Guarantee Act. The people have to join hands to achieve it to support the farming community, he added.

Mr. Raghavulu alleged the Union government dismantled four pillars of the society.

Any delay in dethroning the Modi government would be a threat and danger to the constitution, he alleged adding that the people should not play a spectator role as it would be an insult to the freedom fighters and constitution makers, Mr. Raghavulu said. People should remember that they fought against the Emergency, and similar incidents in the country to save the spirit of the Constitution and federal spirit. “If we cannot prevent the BJP now, we will have to fight for years to regain the spirit of the Constitution,” he cautioned.