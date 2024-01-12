GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vedika calls for defeating BJP in general elections

Speakers at a meeting in Vijayawada allege that the party is abusing power to stifle the voice of Opposition and critics

January 12, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Bharata Rajyanga Hakkula Parirakshana Vedika  has called for the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in general elections. Alleging that the ruling BJP was abusing the Central agencies and institutions like Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to stifle the voice of Opposition and critics, the Vedika said that the Modi government has subverted the Indian Constitution.

Vedika convener and former Minister Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) national president Rakesh Tikait, CPI national leader Azeez Pasha, Congress leader J.D. Seelam, film producer Tammareddi Bharadwaja,  All India Kisan Sabha national president Ravula Venkaiah, Jai Bharat National Party president Lakshmi Narayana, AITUC leader Waheeda Nizam, Pratyeka Hoda Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Committee leader Chalasani Srinivas and others spoke.

Alleging that the Union government was pursuing capitalistic policies, Mr. Tikait stressed on the need for waging a united fight against the BJP.  The land acquisition and privatisation of public sector companies such as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), were harmful, he said. Taking inspiration from the farmers’ protest against three farm laws, it was necessary to launch a second edition of nationwide protest against the ‘anti-constitutional and ‘anti-people’ policies demanding that the Union government desist from pro-corporate policies, Mr.Tikait said. It was also necessary to enact MSP Guarantee Act. The people have to join hands to achieve it to support the farming community, he added. 

Mr. Raghavulu alleged the Union government dismantled four pillars of the society.

Any delay in dethroning the Modi government would be a threat and danger to the constitution, he alleged adding that the people should not play a spectator role as it would be an insult to the freedom fighters and constitution makers, Mr. Raghavulu said. People should remember that they fought against the Emergency, and similar incidents in the country to save the spirit of the  Constitution and federal spirit.  “If we cannot prevent the BJP now, we will have to fight for years to regain the spirit of the Constitution,” he cautioned. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.