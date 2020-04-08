Vedic school studentadmitted to hospital

A student of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run SV Vedapatasala was on Wednesday admitted to Aswini Hospital here after he complained of cold, cough and diarrhoea.

After being administered first-aid, he was rushed to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super-speciality hospital at Tirupati for better treatment.

On duty doctor Bhaskar told The Hindu that it was too early to jump to any conclusion and that there was no other alternative but to wait for medical reports.

Sources said the student had reportedly visited Maharashtra and New Delhi last month.

TTD warns of action

Meanwhile, the TTD in a press release said it was unfortunate that a section of electronic put out exaggerated reports creating anguish among students of the Vedic school as well as their parents. It warned scare mongers of stringent action under the Disaster Management Act and the AP Epidemic Diseases Act.

The Vedapatasala has about 470 students on its rolls.