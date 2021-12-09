Vedic professor among 3 killed in accident

Agnihotram Srinivasacharyulu (55), a professor at Sri Venkateswara Vedic University, Tirupati, his wife, A. Rajyalakshmi, and the driver of the car they were travelling in died when the vehilce rammed another stationary vehicle at the Nellore-Prakasam border on Wednesday.

According to information received here, the body of the driver was extricated with great difficulty from the badly-damaged car.

Prof. Srinivasacharyulu joined the university five years back in the Department of Vaikhanasa Agama after serving at a Vedapathasala in Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari district earlier.

As the university remained closed on Wednesday in view of ‘Panchami Theertham’ observed at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, which is is a local holiday, the couple started on a personal trip in the early hours of the day, when the incident happened.

The professor couple is survived by two sons. The final rites were performed at their native village near Gudivada in Krishna district.