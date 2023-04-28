Vedas are storehouse of knowledge, says Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer

April 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Vedas are the storehouse of knowledge and these sacred texts help in self-realisation and peace, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer said in his address at the seventh graduation ceremony of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), at Mahati Kalakshetra in Tirupati on April 29 (Friday).

Mr. Abdul Nazeer said that Indians had inherited their culture and heritage of the Vedas. Stressing the need for spreading knowledge from the Vedas, he said that the TTD was working hard for the preservation and propagation of the Vedas.

“The Vedas contain spiritual and technical knowledge. Students who have pursued Vedic education should set the direction for the society. Thousands of years ago, our forefathers had excelled in mathematics, science, economics, technology, and astrology. Bhaskara’s mathematics, Dhanvantari’s medicine, Virata Samhita, Bharadwaja’s aeronautics, and Kautilya’s Artha Shastras are examples of this,” said the Governor.

He said that the TTD was working hard to pass on the wealth of knowledge to the future generations by digitising the ancient texts.

“Vedas are a living tradition. Sanskrit is the mother of Indian languages. It has influenced many languages inthe world,” Mr Nazeer said.

University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Rani Sadashiva Murthy spoke about the progress of the institution. “We are providing incentives ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹4 lakh to the students studying Vedic education. We are publishing books, editing manuscripts, and recording Vedas and Upanishads to promote them,” he said.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the students who had completed Vedic education were asked to work as brand ambassadors for “Dharma Pramana and Satya Nishtha”.

Vedic scholars Brahmashree V. Subrahmanya Shastri Salakshana Ghanapathi and Brahmashri R. Mani Dravida Shastri from Chennai were conferred with the Mahamahopadhyay Award by the Governor.

Brahmashri K. Rama Somayaji Shastri from Annavaram and Brahmashri Vamsi Krishna Ghanapathi from Mysore were presented with Vachaspathi Puraskaras.

As many as 390 students were awarded bachelor’s degrees. Master degrees were awarded to 125 students, MPhil degrees to eight and PhDs to 16 students.

