Vedanta, Cairn pledge ₹5 crore for conservation of coastal biodiversity in Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh

March 21, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

Vedanta and Cairn have pledged to allocate a corpus fund of ₹5 crore for the conservation of marine and coastal biodiversity in Konaseema district till 2030. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Vedanta, Cairn and the State government in the presence of Collector Himanshu Shukla on March 21 (Tuesday).

M/s. Vedanta Limited and Cairn Oil & Gas are engaged in oil exploration activities as a part of their joint venture, Ravva Joint Venture, in the Krishna-Godavari basin in Andhra Pradesh.

Management plan

The Forest Department has prepared a management plan for the conservation of the marine and coastal diversity in Konaseema district for the period between 2023 and 2030.

“A Marine and Coastal Biodiversity Conservation/Development Foundation will be set up for monitoring of the conservation efforts. The interest offered by banks on the corpus fund will be spent on the conservation measures in Konaseema region,” said the Collector.

Among the major conservation efforts is the plantation of nearly three lakh mangrove saplings in Konaseema region. At least 200 hectares have been identified for the mangrove plantation in the Masanithippa Reserve Forest.

“The project will also ensure livelihood options for the local communities,” said Mr. Shukla.

District Forest Officer M.V. Prasada Rao, Vedanta Limited Field General Manager Dinesh Kumar were among those present.

