Veda Vidwat Agama Sadas from Feb. 25 at Tirumala

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the grand conduct of the five-day Veda Vidwat Agama Sadas at Tirumala.

The national-level seminar will be organised from February 25 to March 1 in which eminent Vedic scholars from different parts of the country are scheduled to take part.

Reviewing the progress of various developmental activities taken up for the welfare of the visiting devotees at TTD Annamaiah Bhavan, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Friday exhorted officials to make foolproof arrangements for the seminar.

Plastic ban

He urged them to ensure that the ban on the use of plastic is strictly enforced atop the town. The meeting which discussed at length the plastic ban also felt the need to create more awareness among the devotees with regard to rejection of carrying/use of plastic water bottles.

TTD Chief Engineer Ramachandra Reddy, Dyeo (T) Harindranath, General Manager (transport) Sesha Reddy, VGO Manohar, Principal of Dharmagiri Veda Patasala K.S.S. Avadhani were prominent among others who took part in the meeting.