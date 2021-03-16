Veda Patasala reports 10 more COVID cases

Six more students studying at SV Veda Patasala at Dharmagiri along with four other faculty members reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The incident came to light when authorities for the third time repeated the spot rapid antigen test on the students after having carried it out on March 1 and 9 on the campus.

All the infected students were asymptomatic and were taken to the SVIMS super-specialty hospital in Tirupati where they were admitted in a special ward.

It was only last week that 57 Vedic students tested positive for the virus in the aftermath of the re-opening of the school after the lockdown.

Sources attributed the reason for the outbreak to the sharing of hostel rooms, toilets and dining room by the students who had reached the campus from across the southern States.

Even though 57 students had tested positive, none of the 45 faculty members jad tested positive when the tests were carried out on them earlier this month.

When contacted, TTD Health Officer Dr. R.R. Reddy said that all the students and faculty were safe. Even the primary and secondary contacts who were traced tested negative. He added that hospital authorities collected samples for RT-PCR tests and the results are awaited.