Veda Patasala authorities told to engage doctor on campus

TTD chief stresses need for round- the-clock medical assistance

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba reddy on Friday urged the authorities of the S.V. Veda Patasala to strictly adhere to the health protocols.

As many as 57 students of the institution tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and they have been admitted to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super specialty hospital in Tirupati.

Mr. Reddy paid a surprise visit to the Vedic school and interacted with the faculty members and students. He urged them to strictly abide by social distancing norms, wear masks and maintaining hygiene on the premises.

Emphasising the need for round-the-clock medical assistance, the TTD Chairman asked the Veda Patasala authorities to engage a doctor and the required medical staff on the campus till normalcy was restored.

Additional accommodation

Mr. Reddy, who inspected the kitchen, dining hall and classrooms, asked the accompanying officials to ensure that only four students were accommodated in each room and additional accommodation was facilitated if needed. “The students must maintain a social distance of the two metres on the premises, even in the dining hall, as per the COVID protocols.

He assured the parents that none of the students on the campus had any health complications and that best healthcare facilities were being extended to those under observation at the SVIMS. The condition of all the students under observation is stable and that there was no need to worry.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narmada, Health Officer Dr. R.R. Reddy, Estates Officer Vijay Saradhi and principal K.S.S. Avadhani accompanied Mr. Reddy during his visit.