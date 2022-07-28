Andhra Pradesh

V&E raids on BC, SC, tribal welfare hostels in State

Vigilance and enforcement officials verifying the stocks at a social welfare hostel on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGMENT
Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA July 28, 2022 23:47 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 23:47 IST

Officials of the Vigilance and Welfare (V&E) conducted raids on the Government BC, Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Hostels and found irregularities in many hostels across the State on Thursday.

The teams led by Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs) and the DSPs, visited the hostels since dawn and verified the attendance and stock registers, strength of the students, condition of kitchens, dormitories, quality of food, supply of cosmetics, dresses, books and maintenance of the hostels, said V&E Director-General Shanka Brata Bagchi.

“About 50 teams conducted inspections in 55 hostels and found many discrepancies and irregularities. In some government-run hostels, there are no wardens and the quality of food is poor,” Mr. Bagchi said.

The RVEOs reportedly found that there was variation in stocks in the store rooms compared to the ledgers. The number of students did not match with the attendance registers, he said.

“In Avanigadda BC Welfare Boys Hostel, of the 69 students enrolled in the register, 45 were absent. The warden could not give proper reply on the huge number of absentees in the hostel,” Mr. Bagchi said.

A report would be submitted to the government on the irregularities in the hostels, Mr. Bagchi added.

