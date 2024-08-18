ADVERTISEMENT

VDBA planning to host national level badminton competition in Vizianagaram

Published - August 18, 2024 07:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The positive response to ongoing State-level championship proved that Vizianagaram would be able to scale up to national-level, says the Association‘s president

The Hindu Bureau

Youngsters participating in a State-level badminton championship held in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Vizianagaram District Badminton Association (VDBA) president and former MLA K.A. Naidu and District General Secretary Nunna Suresh on Sunday said that VDBA is planning to host national-level badminton championships as the district is known for the best sports infrastructure in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Naidu said that the ongoing State-level championship proved that Vizianagaram would be able to scale up to national-level contests. He said that such major events encourage youngsters to pursue badminton and become top players both at State and national-levels.

VDBA senior vice-president V.S. Prasad and vice-president Kusum Bachhan said that the State-level championship had evoked good response from teams of all the 13 districts in the State.

The Association’s leaders B. Veerraju, Kalisetti Ramesh and others were also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US