VDBA planning to host national level badminton competition in Vizianagaram

The positive response to ongoing State-level championship proved that Vizianagaram would be able to scale up to national-level, says the Association‘s president

Published - August 18, 2024 07:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Youngsters participating in a State-level badminton championship held in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Vizianagaram District Badminton Association (VDBA) president and former MLA K.A. Naidu and District General Secretary Nunna Suresh on Sunday said that VDBA is planning to host national-level badminton championships as the district is known for the best sports infrastructure in the State.

Addressing a media conference here, Mr. Naidu said that the ongoing State-level championship proved that Vizianagaram would be able to scale up to national-level contests. He said that such major events encourage youngsters to pursue badminton and become top players both at State and national-levels.

VDBA senior vice-president V.S. Prasad and vice-president Kusum Bachhan said that the State-level championship had evoked good response from teams of all the 13 districts in the State.

The Association’s leaders B. Veerraju, Kalisetti Ramesh and others were also present.

