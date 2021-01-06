VCK to contest Tirupati byelection

VIJAYAWADA

06 January 2021 00:27 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and MP Thirumavalavan has said that the party will field its candidate in Tirupati byelection after holding parleys with like-minded parties, Dalit organisations and associations.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the VCK and CPI(M) had discussed socio-political issues relating to the State. The State government did not appoint a chairman for the SC, ST Commission though in office for 16 months. Attacks on Dalits and tribal people were on rise. The Dalits were supporting the YSRCP. Statues of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy could be seen in every nook and corner of the State. But the government was not reciprocating, and attacks on Dalits were being ignored. The government was requested to respond, he said.

Ramateertham row

Referring to the Ramateertham incident, he said he would raise the issue in Lok Sabha. CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said the BJP and the JSP were stoking communal hatred. Instead of making an attempt to nab the culprits who were attacking the temples, both parties were indulging in disturbing the communal harmony for their vested political interests, he alleged. The TDP also jumped on the bandwagon. He urged the government to constitute a Special Investigating Team to investigate the attacks on temples.