VCCI, GITAM hold training programme for women entrepreneurs

A training programme in Entrepreneurial Advancement and Management (TEAM) programme for women entrepreneurs was organised jointly by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Women’s Wing and GITAM Venture Development Centre of GITAM Deemed to be University on Thursday.
VCCI Women’s Wing president Hema Yadavalli said that young women were actively engaging with small businesses and suggested that they should avail of the government schemes to further their businesses. GITAM Venture Development Centre (GVDC) senior coaches Ashutosh and Sushant said that as part of building entrepreneurial ecosystem at GITAM, the university has partnered with North Eastern University (Boston) to harness their globally renowned expertise in venture development.
They said that GVDC was helping student entrepreneurs incubate their ideas and develop them into business plans by providing guidance.
VCCI Women’s Wing honorary secretary Sandhya Godey informed that the TEAM programme was designed to train the women entrepreneurs who wish to enter the field of business.
VCCI president Veera Mohan and secretary Ravi Godey participated in the programme.
