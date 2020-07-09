VCCI flags GST notices on business houses

Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) president G. Veeramohan and secretary Ravi Godey met Naresh Penumaka, Chief Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, here on Thursday and submitted a representation, highlighting that business houses were getting notices from the department for payment of interest on delayed payment of GST.

They brought to his notice that the delay was due to technical issues with GST portal and a lack of proper understanding and training of the GST Act and rules for traders.

They requested that the date for filing GST returns be extended and late fee for filing be waived off. The VCCI also requested the Chief Commissioner to consider waiver of interest as it will be a huge burden on traders.