Vasupalli requests CM to sanction pending works in Vizag South constituency

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 October 2020 00:23 IST

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday and sought his cooperation in sanctioning pending works in South Constituency.

Among other things, Mr. Ganesh Kumar sought an end to the land problem at ‘Angati Dibba’ by sanctioning pattas to eligible persons, sanctioning of 10 acres of land to the Wakf Board at Madhurawada for establishing a burial ground for Muslims, developing the Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at a cost of ₹10 crore and developing the Port Venkateswara Swamy temple at Isukakonda, Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple, Vigneswara Swamy, Old Town Sivalayam and Yerukumamba temples and the revival of the Kurupam Market and three choultries, at a total cost of ₹7 crore.

The MLA also submitted DPRs for ₹100 crore for development of the Fishing Harbour and for revival of the Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium at a cost of ₹50 crore. He also sought revival of the Janata Bazaar at the Hawker’s Zone, opposite the stadium, at a cost of ₹20 crore, development of Government Queen Mary’s School at a cost of ₹10 crore and widening of the road from Jagadamba Junction to Old Head Post Office at a cost of ₹100 crore.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the MLA’s plea and advised him to work hard to strengthen the YSRCP’s base in the constituency.