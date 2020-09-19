Vasupalli quits TDP, to extend support to YSRCP

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘I am ready to face re-election and the CM has promised to field me as party candidate’

Two-time TDP MLA from Visakhapatnam-South constituency Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has quit the party to extend support to the YSRCP.

Keeping in mind the anti-defection law, Mr. Ganesh Kumar submitted his resignation to TDP president on Friday night.

Sons join YSRCP

Mr. Ganesh Kumar was there with his two sons Saket and Surya when they joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Saturday. MPs V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and V. Prabhakar Reddy were also present.

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the main reason for quitting the TDP and extending support to the YSRCP was to ensure completion of pending works in his constituency.

“There are many works pending, and they can be completed only if I quit the TDP and extend support to the YSRCP. The Chief Minister has promised to extend all support,” Mr. Ganesh Kumar said.

Lauds Navaratnalu

He also lauded the Chief Minister for implementing the Navaratnalu schemes effectively and transparently.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar, who had served in the Indian Air Force, joined the TDP in 2007. He had contested in the 2009 elections and lost, but won in 2014 and 2019.

“Technically, I will continue as MLA, but not under the TDP banner, until and unless they remove me by invoking the anti-defection law. But I am ready to quit and face re-election, and the Chief Minister has promised to field me as YSRCP candidate,” he said.

With this development, the TDP’s last bastion and stronghold in Visakhapatnam has been breached. This is the only city that has given the TDP four MLAs in the 2019 elections.

A few days ago, another senior leader and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu had quit the TDP to join the YSRCP. Rumours are rife that a few other senior leaders will quit the TDP soon.