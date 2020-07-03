Vasupalli protests arrest of BC leaders

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2020 23:04 IST

‘Cases were booked on 65 TDP leaders so far’

TDP Urban District president and Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has alleged that BC and SC leaders are being booked in false cases and arrested.

Addressing a media conference here on Friday, the TDP leader alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had foisted false cases against former Ministers Atchannaidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in the past and now Kollu Ravindra was being targeted. He said that cases were booked on 65 TDP leaders so far.

The MLA handcuffed himself to express his disapproval of the arrest of BC leaders.