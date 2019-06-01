Vastu effect: several changes being made in Andhra Pradesh Secretariat

The first block of Secretariat, which houses the Chief Minister’s Office, is being remodelled as per vastu.

The chambers of Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam will be shifted from south-east direction to another suitable direction adhering to vastu norms.

As part of it, a new chamber is being constructed close to the existing chambers.

Likewise, one of the entry doors to the Chief Minister’s chamber is also being closed. Also, the walls of the protocol room and visitors room have been demolished.

In fact, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy planned to assume office on Friday. But, he changed his plans and was working from his residence.

Many theories were doing rounds in the corridors of the Secretariat. It is said that the employees requested him to visit the Secretariat from or after June 3 stating that Saturday and Sunday were holidays.

The employees are planning to organise a grand welcome to the Chief Minister. Another reason being cited is that the Chief Minister’s chamber is being remodelled as per the vastu.

It may be recalled that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in 2016 had made changes to ultra-modern secretariat blocks and the Assembly according to vastu.

On the advice of astrologers and priests, a 12-foot-wide gate to the north of the complex (Kubera sthanam) between fourth and fifth blocks was erected. The Chief Minister’s entry gate was also changed.

Mr. Naidu used the general entrance from the east after the vastu scholars reportedly advised him that it would augur well for him if he avoided the VIP gate, which is also located on east side of the Secretariat. Several other modifications were also made to the chambers of Ministers and Secretaries.

YSRCP reaction

While the YSR Congress Party, which was in the Opposition then, criticised the government for allegedly misusing public money in the name of vastu, then Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu defended the changes saying: “Vastu is a sentiment. What is wrong in honouring it?”