Vast scope for development of water sports in State, says Muttamsetti

Minister seeks funds from Centre under ‘Khelo India’ scheme

Minister for Tourism, Youth Affairs and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Monday said that the State government is according top priority to the promotion of sports.

Participating in a virtual conference, organised by the Ministry of Youth Services and Sport, the Minister said that the State has the second longest coastline in the country and has ample opportunities for development of water sports training. The region has produced national and international-level players. He sought allocation of the required budget for provision of infrastructure under ‘Khelo India’ scheme, for promotion of sports in a big way in the State.

He said that under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme for 2019-2020, an astro turf hockey field project at Kakinada was being developed with ₹5.50 crore and 95% of the work was completed. A multi-purpose indoor hall was being constructed in Vizianagaram district at a cost of ₹6 crore and 90% of the work was completed. A multi-purpose sports complex was being constructed in Nellore district and 98% of the work was completed. Work on the multi-purpose indoor hall, taken up at a cost of ₹4.5 crore, has reached the basement level.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that proposals have been sent to the Centre for construction of synthetic athletic track in Kadapa and Nellore districts, a synthetic turf football ground and an international standard swimming pool at Kommadi in Visakhapatnam. Proposals have been sent by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) for establishment of 13 district-level ‘Khelo India’ centres under the new guidelines of the Union government.

In the AP Sports Calendar, 38 different tournaments, school games Under 14, U 17, and U 19 have been included as part of the School Games Federation of India 2020-21. Cash incentives were given to national and international players under the YSR Kreeda Protsahakalu scheme, the Minister said.

He said that sports activities were restarted in the State from August by following the Standard Operating Procedures in view of the COVID-19.

District Sports Officer Surya Rao also participated in the video conference.