Vast scope for Congress party to emerge as an alternative in Andhra Pradesh, says Y. S. Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on September 26 (Thursday) urged leaders and cadres to work relentlessly and strengthen the party at the grassroot-level in the State.

Addressing a meeting of the newly-appointed office-bearers of the party, Ms. Sharmila said the party had vast scope to emerge as an alternative in the State.

With all the political parties, including the TDP, the JSP and the YSRCP, toeing the BJP line, the Congress was the only outfit left with an ideology that favoured welfare of all sections of people, she said.

the party base should be strengthened at the booth-level. “We have five years time, and miracles can happen,” she said, insisting that the survival of the party was critical for Andhra Pradesh.

Ms. Sharmila said it was possible to change the existing political equation in the next five years. “We should become the voice of the people and we should be recognised as a strong Opposition,” she added.

Referring to the local body elections, she urged the partymen to work collectively to win sizeable number of seats. “We will take these elections as a challenge,” she said, adding that the leadership had promised all support.

Ms. Sharmila claimed that her YSR Telangana Party had played a crucial role before its merger with the Congress party. “Telangana does not need my services any more since the Congress party has come to power there. My services are needed in Andhra Pradesh where the Congress will see brighter days in the future,” she exuded confidence, and urged party leaders and worker to contribute their part in strengthening the party.

“Our aim should be to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister and the Congress party regaining its past glory in Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

AICC in-charge for A.P. Manickam Tagore and senior party leaders K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, N. Raghuveera Reddy, Pallam Raju, and N. Thulasi Reddy were present.

