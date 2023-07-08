Vasireddy Padma remembers YSR for his pro-women initiatives

July 08, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Saturday said it was the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy who gave women the opportunity to head the Home department in the State for the first time. Sabitha Indra Reddy, currently the Minister for Education in Telangana, was the first woman Minister for Home in A.P, serving between 2009 and 2013. Paying tributes to a statue of the former Chief Minister in Vijayawada on his 74th birth anniversary, Ms. Padma said the trend started by him is now being continued by his son and incumbent Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by giving the portfolio to Taneti Vanitha.

