Vasireddy Padma quits YSRCP, accuses Jagan Mohan Reddy of being callous in governing Andhra Pradesh during his term

Former chairperson of the A.P. Women’s Commission Vasireddy Padma quit the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction with the “anti-democratic and dictatorial rule of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Ms. Padma said she took the decision after due introspection.

In a press release, she said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was once again cheating the party leaders and cadres in the name of ‘good book’, and ‘promotions’ as if the YSRCP was a company, after being callous in governing the State (between 2019 and 2024) and treating society with disdain all these years.

The ignominious defeat of the YSRCP in the 2024 elections was proof of the fact that people would not tolerate the conduct of leaders such as Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ms. Padma said, adding that she stuck to the party line on various issues in spite of having different opinions.