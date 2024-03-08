Vasireddy Padma quits as A.P. women’s commission chief to campaign for Chief Minister Jagan

March 08, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has submitted her resignation citing her intention to actively campaign in support of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a programme organised by the A.P. JAC Amaravati’s women wing as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, Ms. Padma said as she held a constitutional post, which would not allow her to campaign for a political party, she chose to quit to be able to go to the people, especially women, and convince them that the State needed a pro-women Chief Minister like Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She said the YSRCP supremo had demonstrated ways to empower women through the welfare schemes that had brought women of the house to the centre stage. Women were made beneficiaries of the programmes to ensure that fruits of the schemes reached the entire family, she said.

Reiterating that there was a need to retain Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister, she said she would contribute her mite for the cause.

When asked if her resignation was aimed at paving the way for her candidature in the forthcoming elections, Ms. Padma said she did not have any such plans, but, however, added that she would abide by the wishes of the leadership.