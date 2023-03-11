ADVERTISEMENT

Vasireddy Padma assures budding women entrepreneurs of govt. support

March 11, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Women’s panel chief appreciates them for not compromising on the quality of their products

Nellore Sravani

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Women Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said more women should step into the roles of entrepreneurs, making use of the various schemes that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government launched.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar at the District Rural Development Agency at Gollapudi here on March 10 (Friday), organised by the commission in collaboration with the National Commission for Women to seek feedback from women entrepreneurs, Ms. Vasireddy Padma said the government was taking necessary steps to help them succeed.

“Women are now looked at as owners, thanks to the government that provided house pattas and ration cards in their names,” she said.

Later, she visited the stalls set up outside by women and praised the idea behind making tea cups using millets. She appreciated the entrepreneurs for not compromising on the quality of their products. But focus had to be laid on marketing them, she said.

