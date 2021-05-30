Vasavi foundation of U.S. donates 150 oxygen concentrators

VIZIANAGARAM

30 May 2021 23:07 IST

The Vasavi Seva Foundation of the United States has provided 50 oxygen concentrators worth ₹35 lakh for COVID-19 patients in the town after observing that refilling of oxygen cylinders has become an expensive and time-taking process.

NCS Charitable Trust member Narayanam Srinivas, who coordinated the distribution of oxygen concentrators, thanked the Vasavi Seva Foundation representatives Kanumury Nagesh and Chakrapani for extending timely help to needy patients. “Doctors advised many discharged patients to have oxygen facility for a couple of weeks since post-COVID-19 care is important. As many patients may not be in a position to afford the cost of oxygen supply, the foundation has decided to provide it free of cost,” said Mr. Srinivas.

As many as 150 concentrators were provided in 15 towns apart from Vizianagaram.

