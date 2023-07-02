ADVERTISEMENT

Vasavi Club in A.P. plans dawn-to-dusk service activities till July last week

July 02, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vasavi Club members felicitating international chief executive Kolluru Kamaraju in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Vasavi Club international chief executive vice-president Kolluru Kamaraju on Sunday said the month-long service activities being taken up under the ‘Dawn to Dusk programme’ in July would provide an opportunity for members of all clubs to know public issues and understand the importance of promoting happiness.

He was attending as chief guest for the oath-taking ceremony of Vanitha Vijayam Club president P. Prabha, secretary D. Sneha and treasurer N. Aruna at a programme organised in Vizianagaram.

Regional chairman of the club Alavelli Sekhar; Dims Computers chairman K.S.V.K. Raju; Vasavi Club president Kandula Santosh and secretary Samudrala Nagarju; and Vanitha Club zonal chairman P.V. Kumari were present.

