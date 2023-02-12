ADVERTISEMENT

Vasavi Acharya Club inaugurated in Vizianagaram

February 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Vasavi International Club treasurer Immidisetti N.V. Santosh Chakravarti on Sunday urged teachers to play an active role in familiarising youngsters with Indian culture and traditions.

Speaking after formally launching Vasavi Acharya Club here, he urged the club’s new president Satyavarapu Umamaheswara Rao, secretary Potta Srinivasa Rao and treasurer V. V. S. N. Gupta to hold quiz and essay competitions for youngsters.

He urged them to distribute books and arrange free training programmes for poor students of all communities. Vasavi Club district governor Atmakuru Satish, the Club’s regional chairman Alavilli Sekhar, Vizianagaram unit president Kandula Santosh, secretary Samudrala Nagaraju and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US