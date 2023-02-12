HamberMenu
Vasavi Acharya Club inaugurated in Vizianagaram

February 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao

Vasavi International Club treasurer Immidisetti N.V. Santosh Chakravarti on Sunday urged teachers to play an active role in familiarising youngsters with Indian culture and traditions.

Speaking after formally launching Vasavi Acharya Club here, he urged the club’s new president Satyavarapu Umamaheswara Rao, secretary Potta Srinivasa Rao and treasurer V. V. S. N. Gupta to hold quiz and essay competitions for youngsters.

He urged them to distribute books and arrange free training programmes for poor students of all communities. Vasavi Club district governor Atmakuru Satish, the Club’s regional chairman Alavilli Sekhar, Vizianagaram unit president Kandula Santosh, secretary Samudrala Nagaraju and others were present.

