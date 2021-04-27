Vasanthotsavams conclude in Tirumala

The three-day annual Vasanthotsavams of Lord Venkateswara concluded here on Monday.

Snapana Thirumanjanam was performed to the utsava deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts, Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman besides Lord Krishna and Goddess Rukmini.

The idols of the deities were placed on a high altar while the priests carried out the ritual amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

This was followed by asthanam to the deities in the evening after which the deities were taken around the mada streets around the hill temple in a grand procession on three palanquins.

The festival which was observed in private inside the hill temple was graced by both the pontiffs.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and Deputy Executive Officer (Temple) Harindranath took part in the festival.