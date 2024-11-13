Varun Hospitality announces eco-friendly mixed-use project to replace The Gateway Hotel in Visakhapatnam

The Gateway Hotel on the beach road in Visakhapatnam will be history now. Varun Hospitality, the promoters of The Gateway Hotel on Wednesday announced an innovative project to come up in place of the hotel.

Speaking to the media at The Gateway Hotel, Varun Group Chairman and Founder V Prabhu Kishore, Managing Director - Automobile Division V Varun Dev, Joint Managing Director - Varun Hospitality V Varsha and Principal Architect and Managing Director of Spatial Designs Mayuresh Katira said the innovative project of Varun Hospitality is eco-friendly, having sustainable infrastructure, while using cutting-edge technology and leveraging the latest offerings to mininise the carbon blue print.

The one-of-its-kind mixed use projects will have a 5-star deluxe hotel with 374 sea facing rooms with balconies, multiple food and beverage offerings, a swimming pool and a helipad on the terrace. Apart from this, the project comprises fully serviced apartments served by the hotel, 2,80,000 sft Grade One office space and 30,000 sft of luxury retail.

“Varun Hospitality, since 2018, has been planning to re-develop The Gateway into a mixed-use project inspired by Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. From tomorrow, no bookings will be accepted in The Gateway,’’ Mr. Prabhu Kishore said. The project is estimated to cost around ₹500 crore and three towers will come up.

The concreting (foundation) will start by next October or September and the entire project is expected to be completed in three-and-a-half years. “We are expecting that the project will be completed by the end of 2028,’’ Mr. Prabhu Kishore said.

He said the towers would come up in three acres area and the construction would be taken up with energy efficiency technologies like use of double glaced glass to prevent heat and UV rays from entering inside the building and a lot of greenery.

“During the construction, we are planning to set up a mini concrete plant at the site itself to ensure there is no movement of heavy vehicles carrying ready mixed concrete. “During the construction and later, the mixed-use project will create thousands of jobs, generating substantial income to the government as well as the stakeholders,’’ he said.

On the occasion, Mr. Prabhu Kishore said Visakhapatnam has the potential to attract more tourists provided there is better air connectivity and also connectivity from the airport to the city. “Developing of adventure sports near the beach will be an added attraction and the government should play a pro-active role in this,’’ he said.

