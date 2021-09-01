Varsity seeks help in furthering Tamil studies

Dravidian University petitions the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in this regard

Dravidian University in Kuppam has urged the Government of Tamil Nadu to extend financial and logistics support to strengthen the Department of Tamil Studies and construction of a new building meant for encouraging studies in Tamil language and literature being planned at a cost of ₹5 crore.

Dravidian University Vice-Chancellor Tummala Ramakrishna told the media here on Wednesday that he had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Monday and presented a memorandum to this extent. The Vice-chancellor said the Dravidian University had played a key role in publishing some of the popular works of Tamil saints and poets through its Department of Tamil Studies.

In the recent years, there had been a growing interest among Tamil scholars from across the southern States and abroad to get associated with the university, and a plan of action was under way to have a holistic approach in strengthening the Tamil studies.

“I am happy that Mr. Stalin has evinced keen interest in our proposal. We have plans to name the new building after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi,” Prof. Ramakrishna said.

“Earlier, the Dravidian University had constructed a library building at a cost of ₹3 crore funded by the Tamil Nadu government. The building was inaugurated in 2018,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor said a proposal for constituting “Tholkappian Chair” in the university would soon be submitted to the Tamil Nadu government.

A set of Tamil publications of the university was presented to Mr. Stalin, who chaired a meeting on ancient Tamil languages and studies.