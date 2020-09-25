‘Varsities should introducemulti-disciplinary courses’

ANANTAPUR

The universities should introduce new multi-disciplainary courses in sync with the needs of the job industry, experts observed during the ongoing webinars being organised by the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) on the National Education Policy-2020. The webinars will conclude on Friday.

CUAP Vice-Chancellor S.A. Kori participated in the webinars while Dean in-charge Anjaneya Swamy conducted sessions with guest speaker D.V.L.N. Somayajulu, Director of IIITDM, Kurnool.

‘Creativity and innovation’

“There is an urgent need for encouraging creativity and new innovations among the students to strengthen the higher education,” said Mr. Somayajulu.

HRDC Director, University of Hyderabad, Y. Narasimhulu threw light on digital technology and underlined the need for the upcoming universities to adopt multi-disciplinary approach.

Osmania University CDET Joint Director Balaswamy Bandi termed the new education policy as a way to improve the quality of education. He said that the new policy aims at achieving sustainable goals in higher education. “There must be coordination and collaboration between the Centre and alll State governments fior effective implementation of the NEP-2020 in letter and spirit .

Professor M. Sangeeta Rao coordinated the webinar in which faculty members and students of CUAP participated.