Varsities should focus on research, innovation and entrepreneurship: AICTE chief

Since the country was lagging behind in knowledge application universities should play a key role in research and innovation and entrepreneurship, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Anil D Sahasrabudhe has said.

Delivering the tenth convocation address of GITAM (Deemed to be) University here on Saturday, he said providing impetus to research and innovation in educational ecosystem and carrying out inter-disciplinary industry-relevant projects was important. Institutes should explore various avenues like experiential learning, participation in Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, conducting research academies and innovation workshops, he said.

Industry linkages, establishing national and international networks, enhanced involvement of alumni, making the institute available round the clock to students and establishing many clubs for student activities hold the key for knowledge generation and assimilation and dissemination, he said.

Prof. Sahasrabudhe said AICTE developed Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) under National Mission on Education through Information Communication Technology (NME-ICT) programme with the help of the MHRD. More than 2,700 courses from the best faculty in India in all domains were available free of cost in MOOCs, he added.

Former Director General of Naval Science and Materials, DRDO, S.V. Bhujanga Rao and noted orthopaedic surgeon S.V. Adinarayana Rao were conferred honorary degrees of Doctor of Science and noted writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao(96) the Degree of Doctor of Letters. Prof. Sahasrabudhe was honoured with honorary degree of Doctor of Science.

Replying to the honour, Mr. Bhujanga Rao spoke about promoting inclusive technologies and advanced manufacturing. Dr. Adinarayana Rao said 990 camps were conducted and three lakh polio corrective surgeries were carried out with the inspiration provided by his guru Vyaghreswarudu.

Chancellor K. Ramakrishna Rao exhorted students to put service above self. Vice-Chancellor K. Siva Rama Krishna recalled the visionary role of founder M.V.V.S. Murthi and said the university aimed to be among top 500 universities in the world by 2040.

A total of 78 research scholars received their Ph.D. degrees and 2,000 graduates from engineering, science, pharmacy, management, architecture, law and social sciences degrees in the convocation. Gold medals were presented to best researchers and meritorious students.