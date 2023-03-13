Varshavardhana homam performed in Ramanarayanam temple in Vizianagaram

March 13, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Ramanarayanam temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas and family performed celestial wedding for Sridevi Bhudevi Sahita Viakuntha Narayana Swamy and Sita Kodandarama Swamy on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the temple, constructed in the form of Lord Rama’s bow.

Varshavardhana homam and Navagra homam and other prayers were also offered, seeking the deities’ blessings for people and pilgrims. The temple and premises wore a festive look from Monday early hours.

Mr. Srinivas told media that the temple management had made special arrangements for pilgrims visiting the temple in summer. He said the entire Ramayanam was explained in the form of pictures at the temple so that children too could understand it.