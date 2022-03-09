Varla Ramaiah urges DGP to restore security at TDP central office

In a letter to the DGP, the TDP leader recalls the attack on the party office in October last

In a letter to the DGP, the TDP leader recalls the attack on the party office in October last

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has appealed for round-the -clock armed security at his party’s central office at Mangalagiri in Amaravati.

In a letter to Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday, Mr. Ramaiah stressed the need to enhance security at the TDP office, where party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had Z+ category security, participated in different programmes on a daily basis, and faced a constant threat from the “anti-social elements.”

Mr. Ramaiah reminded the DGP of the attack on the party office on October 19 last when “miscreants from the ruling party” had attacked and vandalised the TDP central office. “They damaged the furniture and assaulted the staff, and some of them had received injuries,” he said. In the past, the party office had a 24-hour armed security, but it was withdrawn without any prior notice, he added.

Mr. Ramaiah said the attack was carried out in broad daylight despite the fact that the office was located at a stone’s throw from the DGP’s office. He said there was a need to restore the security at the office to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Action against CI sought

In another letter to the DGP, Mr. Ramaiah demanded the immediate suspension and stringent action against Mandapeta town Circle Inspector Durga Prasad for “abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old youth, Pragada Kali Krishna Bhagwan.”

The TDP leader alleged that Kali Krishna was summoned to the police station and subjected to “third degree torture” by the CI based on a complaint lodged by the mother of a girl whom the victim liked.

The mother detested their relationship and lodged a police complaint, he said, alleging that the CI beat him up before releasing him from the station.

On Tuesday (March 8), Kali Krishna’s body was found lying on Edida Road in a suspected case of suicide, the TDP leader said. The local residents were up in arms against the incident and they had made serious corruption charges against the CI, he said, urging the DGP to initiate action against him.