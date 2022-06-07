Andhra Pradesh: Varla Ramaiah alleges ‘VIP treatment’ to jailed MLC

The TDP leader urges Director General of Prisons to inquire into the issue

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has urged the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services to inquire into the “collusion of jail officials with the accused in remand,” and take stern action against the guilty.

Mr. Ramaiah, in a letter to the official on Tuesday, said there were allegations about “VIP treatment being extended to YSRCP MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.”

“It is sad that the staff and officials of the prison have provided Anantha Babu, an accused in the murder of his former driver, all star hotel facilities,” Mr. Ramaiah said.

“It is learnt that the MLC has been allocated a separate room against rules. He is said to be in possession of two cell phones, with which he is regularly communicating with the outside world. It is also said that visitors are being unofficially allowed to meet the MLC,” he alleged.