Varla complains to Centre against two police officials

VIJAYAWADA

27 June 2021 23:41 IST

TDP leader writes to Union Home Secretary

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Varla Ramaiah has urged Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to initiate action against AP CID Additional DG P.V. Sunil Kumar and Krishna District Additional SP Moka Satti Babu for their “unconstitutional and divisive activities.”

Mr. Ramaiah wrote a letter to Mr. Bhalla in this regard on Sunday.

Mr. Ramaiah also lodged a complaint to this effect with the Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Mr. Ramaiah claimed that there was video proof of the two police officers making “anti-India statements and praising terrorist activities,” in total disrespect for the country’s sovereignty.

“It is sad that the two officials are not only promoting hatred between two communities but also making statements undermining the Constitution and the ideals of B.R. Ambedkar,” the TDP leader alleged.

Appropriate action should be taken against them in order to safeguard the constitutional spirit, social fabric and harmony in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

“It is necessary to file sedition case in order to prevent the senior police officers from carrying out their divisive activities,” he added.