Varla blames DGP for Ramateertham trouble

Sawang designed Vijaya Sai Reddy’s visit, alleges TDP leader

TDP national General Secretary and Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday accused DGP D. Gautam Sawang of dancing to the YSR Congress Party tunes.

At a press conference here, Mr. Ramaiah alleged that Mr. Sawang had ‘designed’ the YSRCP leader Vijaya Sai Reddy’s visit to Ramateertham temple as a ‘counter’ to TDP president Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the place. He said the Ramateertham incident was yet another example of ‘total breakdown of law and order’ in the State.

Finding fault with the police department for obstructing the convoy of Mr. Naidu though he had taken prior permission for the visit, Mr. Ramaiah wondered about the reason behind Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s interest in the Ramateertham issue. “In what capacity did he say that the culprits were being brought to book?” he questioned.

The TDP leader alleged that the DGP was tasked with obstructing Mr. Naidu wherever he went. Reminding that the DGP was questioned by the High Court in the past for obstructing Mr. Naidu’s convoy in Visakhapatnam, Mr. Ramaiah said the police officer, who was close to his retirement, should watch his behaviour in such a responsible post.

Mr. Ramaiah said the developments at the Ramateertham temple on Saturday were ‘premeditated’. He said if the head of the police department was ‘biased’ what could one expect from the department officials. Mr. Sawang should do some soul-searching, he said.

The TDP leader said the culture of ‘counter-agitations’ and ‘counter-visits’ being encouraged in the State was against the spirit of the Constitution.

Alleging that attacks on temples in the State were part of a larger plan, Mr. Ramaiah urged the DGP to curb such attacks and restore peace and harmony in the State.

House arrests flayed

The TDP condemned the house arrests of its leaders ahead of Mr. Naidu’s visit to the Ramateertham temple where Lord Rama’s idol was vandalised five days ago.

The party alleged that a local person, Suribabu, was being forced to accept the crime.

TDP senior leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju and I.V.P. Raju asked SP B. Rajakumari ‘not to harass its leaders and try to divert the attention from the failure of the police department in the Ramateertham issue’.