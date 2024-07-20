Various improvements made in Tirumala temple’s operations for the benefit of devotees: TTD EO

In an attempt to enhance the experience of devotees visiting the Tirumala temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced several improvements to various aspects of the temple’s operations over the last month, said TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao.

Delineating the developmental works at a press conference in Gokulam Rest House on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that the changes were made to benefit the scores of pilgrims flocking the sacred temple.

Highlighting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to revamp the existing mechanism, he said that significant changes were effected in streamlining the queue line system, enhancing the taste and quality of laddus and anna prasadams, reforms in the darshan system and booking of accommodation, besides the upkeep of sanitation standards.

Focus on food quality

He further said that TTD has also collaborated with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to maintain the quality of food served in hotels and to initiate action against those violating the norms. He also announced plans to set up an exclusive laboratory to test and authenticate the quality of ingredients used in the prasadams.

The EO stated that a new shed had been set up at Narayanagiri Gardens that can accommodate around 6,000 people in a single sitting; three AEOs were tasked with extending basic amenities to the devotees waiting in queue.

To reduce the waiting time for darshan, the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens quota has been increased from 1.05 lakh to 1.47 lakh per week, Mr. Rao said, adding that reforms will be made to rectify deficiencies in the booking of arjitha seva, darshan and accommodation.

JEO Veerabrahmam and Chief PRO T. Ravi were also present.