Various developmental works inaugurated in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

27 August 2021 19:44 IST

The group of Ministers led by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Friday inaugurated various development projects worth ₹15.25 crore in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district. Mr. Satyanarayana inaugurated the RUDA buildings in the city.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu inaugurated the city drinking water supply control centre developed with ₹3.25 crore. Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop inaugurated ₹2.79 crore road laid between Quarry Market and Laala Cheruvu centre in the city.

In Vambey Colony, city MP Margani Bharat has inaugurated the Dry Waste Treatment Plant developed at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. The city generates 60 tonnes of wet waste and 80 tonnes of dry waste a day.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy inaugurated a drinking water project that aims at supplying drinking water from Dowleswaram to a model colony and the project is worth ₹6.9 crore.

Accompanied by East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore, the Ministers reviewed the proposed developmental projects in the city. RUDA Chairperson M. Sharmila Reddy, Housing Corporation Chairman D. Dorababu and other leaders were present.