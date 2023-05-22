ADVERTISEMENT

Varicose veins prevalent in 30% Indians, says expert

May 22, 2023 04:36 am | Updated May 21, 2023 11:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Old age, obesity and standing for long hours are likely causes

The Hindu Bureau

V. Balaji, Senior vascular and endovascular surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, speaking at a press conference in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Varicose veins, a commonly observed disorder, is prevalent in 30% of the Indian population, especially among women, said a senior doctor.

Though vascular diseases are on the rise due to increasing risk factors for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), there are not many complaints as people don’t consider it a disorder serious enough,” says V. Balaji, senior vascular and endovascular surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said women, senior citizens and obese persons are more prone to varicose veins. People who are required to stand for longer hours as part of their profession, like teachers, traffic police and chefs, are more prone to this disorder,” he explained.

Thanks to advances in science and technology, vascular diseases can be treated with minimal invasive procedures, which helps patients avoid anaesthesia and get back to normal life very quickly,” Dr. Balaji said. Though family history is another cause, people tend to ignore varicose veins and tend to live with the problem.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

