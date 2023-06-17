HamberMenu
Varanasi NGO to give award to Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

June 17, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chairman of AP Hindi Academy Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad.

Former Chairman of AP Hindi Academy Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Writer and former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Hindi Academy Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has been nominated for the ‘Rajendra Kriti’ national award. Prof. Lakshmi Prasad will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a certificate of appreciation at a function scheduled to be organised at Varanasi by Nandi Seva Trust on June 26. The trust works at the national level for development of Hindi language. A statement issued by trust president Shashikala Pandey said that Prof. Yarlagadda would deliver the keynote address on Telugu literature at the award ceremony.

