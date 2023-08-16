Varalakshmi Vratham at Tiruchanur temple on August 25

August 16, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced that Sri Varalakshmi Vratham will be held in a grand manner at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple on August 25. Devotees can participate directly and virtually as well.

The ritual will be performed at the Asthana Mandapam on Friday morning from 10 am to 12 noon. The deity of Goddess Padmavati will be taken on a golden chariot (Swarna Rathotsavam) on the four Mada streets encircling the temple in the evening, which will be telecast live on Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC).

While 150 tickets will be issued online on August 18 at 9 am for direct participation in the ritual, 150 more tickets will be issued at the Kumkumarchana counter on August 24 at 9 am. Each ticket is priced at ₹1,000 on which two persons can participate.

The virtual ticket holders will be permitted Darshan at the temple within 90 days from August 26. The TTD has suspended Abhishekam, Kalyanotsavam, Vastralankarana Seva, Abhisheka Anantara Darshan, Lakshmi Puja, Unjal Seva, VIP break darshan and Veda Ashirvachanam on that day.