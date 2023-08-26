ADVERTISEMENT

Varalakshmi Vratam performed atop Indrakeeladri

August 26, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Women celebrating ‘Sravana Sukravaram’ atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Friday. Long queues were seen for darshan of the deity. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam organised a mass Varalakshmi Vratam ceremony atop Indrakeeladri on Friday.

Fifty women took part in the ‘Saamoohika Varalakshmi Vratam’ on the second Friday of Sravana Maasam, an auspicious month in the Telugu calendar. Devotees took part in the daily arjita seva like Khadgamala archana, laksha kumkum archana, Srichakra navavarana archana, chandi homam, santhi kalynam, etc. Women performed the rituals amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

Temple priests decked up the presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga as Varalakshmi Devi. Various flowers were used in decorating the deity.

Temple Executive Officer Dharbamulla Bramaramba said that Varalakshmi Vratam would be performed again on September 8 on the fourth Friday of Sravana masam. The free mass Varalakshmi Vratam would begin at 9.30 am on the sixth floor of the Maha Mandapam. Applications would be available from September 3 to 5 for free samoohika vratam, she said.

Temple authorities presented blouse pieces, bangles, prasadam and other traditional items to all women who performed the puja. The temple administration made necessary arrangements for the convenience of devotees. Special ‘kumkuma poojas’ were performed at Bhavani Deeksha Mandapam, in which many women, accompanied by their children, participated till afternoon.

