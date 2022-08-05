Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Varalakshmi Vratam a grand affair in Tirupati

Devotees taking part in large numbers in the celebrations at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tirupati on Friday.
A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI August 05, 2022 19:57 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 19:58 IST

The bejewelled deity of Goddess Padmavathi Ammavaru at the Varalakshmi Vratam festivities observed at the Tiruchanur temple was a sight to behold for devotees here on Friday.

The event was held at the Asthana Mandapam abutting the temple, where the deity was carried in a procession, seated on a colourfully-decorated platform called ‘Padma Peetham’ which was decked up in flowers of all hues. Considered as one of the most important festivals celebrated by women, it is also a major annual event for the temple dedicated to Goddess Padmavathi.

Priests led by Agama adviser K. Srinivasacharyulu and Babu Swamy recited ‘Varalakshmi Ashtotharam’ and performed the ritual by chanting the eight different forms of Goddess Lakshmi Devi (Ashtalakshmi) representing wealth, earth, knowledge, love, fame, peace, pleasure and strength. The ‘Vratam’ started at 10 a.m. and lasted for two hours.

Trust board members C. Bhaskar Reddy, P. Ashok Kumar, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, Deputy Executive Officer Lokanatham and Deputy Director (Gardens) P. Srinivasulu monitored the arrangements for the event.

Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam said the event was conducted after a gap of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TTD had released 1,000 tickets online and issued 550 tickets under current booking. In the evening, the deity was taken on a procession on a golden chariot (Swarna Ratham) along the four Mada streets encircling the shrine.

