ADVERTISEMENT

‘Varahi Yatra’ from Tirupati to Vizag

Published - September 19, 2024 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Varahi Maha Ratha Yatra Trust September 19 (Thursday) announced a spiritual chariot procession from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam. “The yatra will start at Jeevalingeswara Swamy temple (Jeevakona) in Tirupati on September 22,” announced the trust’s honorary president and State observer Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy. Addressing a media conference here, he said ‘Varahi Yagam’ would be performed at Indira Maidanam from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the same day. “Trishakti Varahi Peetham Swamiji from Eluru and Sri Maharudra Swamy of Varahi Shakti Peetham, Tiruchanur will conduct the ritual. Entry is free and all devotees are allowed to participate,” Mr. Reddy said. The procession will have halts at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada before reaching Visakhapatnam on September 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US